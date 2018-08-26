Brian Toth presents his annual superintendent report

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented a superintendent’s report during the recent school board meeting regarding activities, staff training, new programs and more taking place within the district over the summer.

He began his report noting all administrative evaluations were completed during the first part of June. This took several weeks to complete.

As vice-president of the Pennsylvania School Study Council, a position which Toth was elected to by his colleagues, he attended the executive board meeting in June at Penn State’s College of Education.

During the meeting, attendees received information for School Law Day and information about a budget planning model course for administrators, scheduled to take place in September, focusing on special education funding.

Toth said they were provided with a guided tour of the most innovative classrooms being used to train new teachers. These classrooms use technology for collaboration and real life experiences for students.

He was particularly impressed with the use of 3-D avatars to similar classroom situation with students, parent meetings, and allow prospective teachers to obtain critiques based on the life-like avatar scenarios.

Toth and Jim Wortman, SMASD assistant superintendent, visited a workforce development high school in Erie in hopes of replicating this model within St. Marys Area High School in an effort to directly help contribute to the job needs of the community.

Toth represented SMAHS at the Northern PA Regional College board of directors meeting. SMAHS will be a site for the college for hands-on technical training for the college’s students.

