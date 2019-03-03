Bridal Show a blazing success for Fox Firemen's Club

Before they say “I Do,” most couples attend a few bridal showcases to help take some of the stress out of planning. The Fox Township Fire Department held its Bridal Gala from noon to 3 p.m. on March 3 in the department’s banquet hall, at 385 Main Street in Kersey.

The event featured over 30 vendors, including bridal and tuxedo shops, venues, florists, caterers, beverage companies, cake decorators, photographers, and entertainers.

Those attending also had the opportunity to view the renovated banquet hall and learn more about its amenities.