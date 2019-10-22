Bridge to Twin Lakes is now open

The bridge leading to Twin Lakes off Route 321 north of Wilcox opened last week in Jones Township. After four years of nailing down funding and the work being done this summer the project has been completed.

Jones Township supervisor Laurie Storrar is happy to see the Geo-synthetic Reinforced Soil Integrated Bridge System (GRS) completed.

“We were approached down at the state convention four years ago about putting in a GRS bridge. When the Penn Dot 12-year plan came out for Elk County the bridge was the number one bridge on the plan for several years. Somewhere down the line funding for local bridges was reduced to next to nothing. So the bridge never got funded through PennDot’s 12-year plan,” she said.