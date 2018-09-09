Buck’s Pizza coming to St. Marys this fall

St. Marys newest eatery is set to open this fall as Buck’s Pizza plans to open a shop along the Million Dollar Highway.

Owners are starting renovations at the site of the former Meadows Original Frozen Custard shop, adjacent to Slip On Appeal.

Josh Benton, company president, said the shop will be open from 4-8 p.m., seven days a week, with carry-out and drive through service options.

The St. Marys shop will be the DuBois-based franchise third location, with the others in DuBois and Clearfield.

“We would like to hire some key employees soon,” Benton said, adding they are looking to employ around 10 people.

Benton added he is hoping the shop’s hours will entice job seekers to apply since they are only a few hours each night.

Those interested in applying for employment at the St. Marys shop may find information on the company’s website, buckspizza.com, or by contacting the DuBois office at 371-3076.

In addition to hand-tossed and deep dish pizzas, Benton said Buck’s Pizza is know for their regular and boneless wings and salads. They also offer stromboli, pasta, and sandwiches.

“We think St. Marys is a good town with good economics,” Benton said as to why the company chose to be located here. “Currently, we have customers coming from St. Marys so we thought we would bring our food to them.”

Benton added they chose their current shop location due to it being along the main highway, a heavily traveled route situated between downtown and the Walmart plaza.

The owners are planning a grand opening as well.

While Josh has only been planning details on the opening of the St. Marys shop for three months, his father, and Buck’s Pizza founder Lance Benton, has been watching for potential locations in St. Marys for a while.

“We’ve had a little history in the pizza business,” Lance said on why he chose to open a St. Marys location.

Also referred to as “Old Buck,” Lance got his start in the pizza business in 1977. In January 1977 he opened Fox’s Pizza shops in DuBois and a location in St. Marys in April of that year.

Lance said he worked for Fox’s Pizza for 18 years and owned one third of the business’ wholesale company in Pittsburgh. During that time, he helped open franchises in DuBois, St. Marys, Emporium, Reynoldsville and Duncanville along with shops in Brockway, Ridgway, Coudersport, Wellsboro and Galeton.

Lance worked specifically on the company’s franchising portion of the business.

In 1994 Lance chose to start his own franchise, Buck’s Pizza.

“I wanted to do something on my own,” Lance said.

The DuBois shop originally opened as a carry-out business, but in 2012 expanded to become a dining restaurant. The Clearfield shop opened in 2014.

Lance turned the business into a family affair as his other son Nathan, manages the DuBois shop while Lance’s wife, Evelyn, acts as officer manager overseeing bookkeeping, treasurer and secretary duties at their main office.