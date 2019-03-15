Buck’s Pizza opening soon

Despite rumors that have been circulating to the contrary, Buck’s Pizza will soon be opening its doors at its new location along SR 255 in St. Marys. When contacted by The Daily Press on Friday morning, a representative for the business indicated that they will be opening soon, though they did not give an exact date. Once the business does open, their hours of operation will be 4-8 p.m. daily. Customers will be able to utilize a drive thru and also go inside to pick up orders. A representative for Buck’s Pizza remarked that they look forward to being open for business in St. Marys soon.