Buhl's three-pointer in overtime sinks Elk County Catholic

In a big early season AML girls basketball matchup, 32 minutes wasn't enough to decide a winner, so the Kane Lady Wolves and Elk County Lady Crusaders played four more. With nine seconds remaining, Kane's Hannah Buhl drilled a three from the top of the key to give Kane a 57-54 OT win in the Wolves Den on Monday night. Both teams combined for 15 three-pointers in the contest, eight by ECC and seven by Kane. It was only fitting the game was decided by the final one.