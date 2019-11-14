Building and construction hiring event planned in Kersey

Area job seekers are invited to attend a Building & Construction Hiring Event & Expo on Dec. 5 in Kersey.

The free event will be held at The Red Fern located at 421 Old Kersey Road, Kersey from 2 to 6 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with local building and construction employers to network and explore job opportunities by interacting with hands-on demonstrations.

The event is sponsored by the Next Generation Building and Construction Sector Partnership for North Central PA.

Aaron Herzing, business engagement coordinator at Workforce Solutions of North Central PA, explained who the event is geared towards.