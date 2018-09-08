Building race car turns therapeutic

Building a new race car has provided Ed McMillen of St. Marys with an unexpected form of therapy after suffering a deep brain stroke in April.

As McMillen continues to recover, he has enlisted the help of family and friends to build a new race car, similar to the 1957 Chevy he started out his racing career with, except with a twist.

McMillen raced the #34 car from 1963-75 then again from 2000-04, mostly at Hummingbird, Bradford, and Clearfield race tracks.

The idea for the project began in September 2017, after the close of the racing season. At the time, McMillen was casually reminiscing and dreaming about his racing days while puttering around his garage, also known as the McMillen Motorsports Mancave.

It was then Ed shared his idea with some of the regular visitors to the garage.

“The idea quickly morphed into more than just an idea, everyone was on board and the fun began,” said Diane McMillen, Ed’s wife.

His son, Bob, and grandson, Joe Malobecky, along with Timmy Steis and Jimmy Challingsworth, set out on a mission to help make Ed’s ideas become a reality.

As part of the project, Malobecky secured the vehicle’s frame and body from Michigan, while Challingsworth rounded up an engine. The crew collectively gathered the additional parts needed to make the vehicle mobile.

Bob found an older style helmet, which granddaughter, Ashley, promptly lettered with “Mr. Ed,” #34.

“The ‘crew’ along with granddaughter, Kristina, began the process of pulling it all together,” said Diane, explaining. “It was an exciting adventure for all involved.”

Racing runs in the McMillen family. The couple’s sons, "Wild Bill" McMillen drove car #51 until 2007 while Bob “The Bounty Hunter” McMillen continues to drive the #50 car today. Grandson, Joe, also still races and honors his grandpa by sporting the #34 on his car.

The brothers and their father shared many memories of track life and racing. McMillen began racing in 1958, with his first car being a 1937 Chevy Coop.

Bill reminded his father of some of the drivers who have passed away over the years.

The McMillen’s daughter, Dawnette, perused the internet researching additional names of drivers who have passed away. Together, the crew came up with 50 names of deceased drivers.

McMillen said he plans to add more names, which will bring the total to 70-80 names, painted on both rear sides of the car.

Among those names listed under the words “Gone but not forgotten” are George McCracken, Bill Grant, Sheetz McGarvey, Jim Leach, George Miller, Joe Iorfedo, Ralph Payne, Rich Tokar, Ronnie Greenawalt, Sam Caldwell, Ray Swonger, Mick Orsich, Butch Wolfe, Bill Reitz, Shelly Smoyer, Lester Smiley, Bill Layfield, Skeets Gearhart, Ben Bailey, Bill Kanski, John Reed, and Will Tayler, all listed on the right side of the car; on the left are Ina Caltagarone, Polly Caltagarone, Wayne Steis, Henry Cook, Skip Annis, Joe Ellis, Tom Faudie, Joe Fannin, Sylvester Beimel, Flipball, Don Olson, Jim Ferris, Dick Males, Jerry Schimp, Ollie Snyder, Jim Schimp, Scott Winslow, Donnie Scott, Tom Neureiter, and Merle Johnson.

There was no shortage of memories or conversation as Ed respectfully and lovingly hand painted each name on the 57 Chevy.

The front view of the white race car includes the name of the car “Mother’s Worry” along with three black diamond shapes below it.

Additional designs include two hand-painted Yosemite Sam characters on it. He previously had other cartoon characters painted on his vehicle include Goofy, Roadrunner, and more.

Through the years, Diane has been a constant support system for Ed as the couple will celebrate 55 years of marriage in November.

Health issues plagued Ed this year as he battled a bout of pneumonia in April. He had just been released from the hospital when, on April 3, Ed suffered a deep brain stroke leaving his right arm and leg paralyzed.

Ed spent the next eight weeks between Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys, Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and Penn Highlands DuBois.

According to Diane, Ed has worked very hard to rehabilitate his paralyzed limbs, often staying up all night willing his arm and leg to move and doing exercises to help get his body working properly again.

“Mr. Ed’s goal is to be able to get back into the car built out of the love of the sport, and the respect for the drivers he raced with. For now, he is focusing on making a full recovery,” Diane said.

Since his stroke, Ed's right arm and hand have improved tremendously, however, his right leg is not quite cooperating as planned, and there is more work to be done.

His motto remains the same as it was when he raced, and in every aspect of his life, “never give up, just strive to be a winner.” Such is life in the McMillen Motorsports Mancave.

McMillen’s car will be on display at Hummingbird off and on throughout the racing season. The family encourages visitors to stop down and share their stories.