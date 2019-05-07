Burg man in custody following Ridgway shooting

A Johnsonburg man is in custody and facing charges related to a shooting that took place following an alleged altercation at Cully’s bar in Ridgway early Sunday morning.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge James Martin of Johnsonburg, Brian Allen Martin, 35, of 223 Maple Street, Johnsonburg, has been charged in relation to the incident.

On May 5 at 2:15 a.m., officers with the Ridgway Borough Police Department were dispatched to Cully’s bar, located at 231 W. Main Street, Ridgway, for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers reportedly observed Martin being detained by another male outside the front door of Cully’s. The man detaining Martin, who was not identified in the affidavit, reportedly stated to officers that Martin was the shooter and that the weapon was empty and at his feet.

The weapon was identified as a Ruger LC9 9mm handgun and was immediately taken into possession by one of the officers.

