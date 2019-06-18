Burger King coming to St. Marys

A land development application was approved a new St. Marys fast-food restaurant.

Recently St. Marys City Council approved the application for GBC Design, Inc. for the area of 910-914 South St. Marys Street, situated along the Million Dollar Highway.

This will be the site of a new Burger King fast-food restaurant.

The applicant is proposing to construct a 4,235 sq. ft. fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru. The proposal received zoning approval by the City of St. Marys Zoning Hearing Board on May 15 for a special exemption and a variance from the stacking requirements of the ordinance.