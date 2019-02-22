BV Elementary holds ‘Plaid Day’

Students and staff at Bennetts Valley recently wore their plaid clothing for the annual “Wearing of the Plaid”. Pictured below are the students in Mrs. Pyne’s first grade class at Bennetts Valley. Seated in the first row are: Guinevere Collins, Kalsey Mertz, Avery Shepler, Arionna Assalone. Second row: Brionna Assalone, Jared Kaliber, Mason Saline, Jacestan Burke, Lucas Forsythe, and Mrs. Pyne. Third row: Alexis Zmitravich-Ingram,Nova Boyer, Tanner White, Hunter Schatz, and Samantha Hoch.