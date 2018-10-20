Cabinet in Your Community stops in St. Marys

A plethora of topics from Rails to Trails to rural broadband challenges were among those fielded by four members of Gov. Tom Wolf’s cabinet during the recent Cabinet in Your Community event.

The Cabinet in Your Community initiative is a series of townhall-like events in which members of the community are given the opportunity to interact with cabinet secretaries and talk about the issues important to each region.

The Cobblestone Inn and Suites in downtown St. Marys hosted the event on Friday morning.

The secretaries provide region-specific updates on major projects, accomplishments, and answer questions from the audience.

Among those on Friday’s panel were the Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Dunn, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

Julie Slomski, director for Gov. Wolf’s northwest regional office in Erie, acted as moderator.

“These events are to help residents feel more connected to Harrisburg,” Slomski said.

Davin said St. Marys is the poster child for what DCED is trying to do in making interesting places for young people who want to stay or where they want to go to.

“This event is an incredible opportunity as to what you think the needs of our agencies is,” Davin said.

Dunn added the PA Wilds is an area close to their hearts. She said they are thrilled to see the local communities continue to develop their economies and jobs.

“These Cabinet in Your Community events have had tremendous value,” Redding said.

Inside the packed meeting room were various area elected officials as well as several St. Marys Area Middle School and St. Marys Area High School students.

