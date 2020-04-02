Cameron County continues to report one confirmed case of COVID-19

The their noon update today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health initially announced that there had been 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death reported in Cameron County. Those numbers, it was later learned, were not accurate. The Pa. Department of Health has since updated their website to reflect that there has still only been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Forest County also reported its first confirmed case today. Elk County is one of five counties that have not yet had anyone test positive for COVID-19.