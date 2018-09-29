Can you escape on time? ECCOTA to host escape room throughout October

There’s no escaping the fun as the Elk County Council on the Arts is joining the newest entertainment phenomenon by offering an escape room throughout October.

Participants in an escape room must find and follow clues in an effort to solve a puzzle before time runs out. The growing interest in this form of entertainment is popping up in big cities and small towns.

“Our escape room is completely original ideas. Everything was put together ourselves,” said Sara Frank, ECCOTA executive director.

Over the past month, volunteers worked together in creating puzzles, props, themes and a backstory for the escape room, titled “Rejection is Torture.”

The escape room is open every Friday and Saturday throughout October. There are two sessions offered each night at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Each session may accommodate a group of three to five people. Sessions may be reserved online at eccota.com.

The project was the brainchild of Alana White, a friend of ECCOTA, who participated in several escape rooms during her travels. Her sister has organized a few escape room projects as well.

White suggested an escape room as a fundraiser for the organization and helped plan the project, creating themes and ideas.

ECCOTA offered the space for the escape room, which is located above the gallery on Main Street in Ridgway, inside an apartment owned by the organization. They also offered any additional resources White needed during the planning process.

The backstory of the escape room centers around a fictional young artist who dies unexpectedly. After some strange occurrences, it is determined the artist’s restless spirit is haunting the space.

