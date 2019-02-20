Candidates collect signatures for nomination petitions

As part of the May 21 Primary Municipal Election various county, municipal and school board positions are up for election throughout Elk County.

Tuesday marked the first day candidates were permitted to begin circulating their nomination petitions with March 12 slated as the last day to file the petitions.

The Elk County Republican Party recently hosted two petition signing events, one of which took place Wednesday afternoon from 2-4:30 p.m. at Tablespoons Cafe and Deli on Erie Avenue in downtown St. Marys. Candidates could also have their petitions signed during the Republican party’s monthly meeting on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday several Republican candidates were on hand to greet voters. Among them were Fritz Lecker, and Seth Higgins, Elk County Commissioner candidates along with incumbent Jan Kemmer who is seeking re-election; Lee Neureiter, a candidate for Elk County register and recorder candidate; Sandy Caltagarone, Elk County Auditor candidate; and Andrew Mohney, St. Marys City Councilman seeking re-election.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.