Cannon to be dedicated in Benezette

A M102 Howitzer Cannon will be dedicated on the old Benezette school house grounds as part of this year’s Memorial Day celebration. According to the Benezette Township’s Facebook page, the cannon was acquired from the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama. Community members are encouraged to join American Legion Post 978 for this year’s Memorial Day ceremony, which will take place on the school house grounds at 9:30 a.m. Monday.