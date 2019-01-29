CAP Cadet of the Month

Civil Air Patrol Elk County Composite Squadron 507 Cadet of the Month for November 2018 is C/Amn Robert D. Spaeth. The Cadet of the Month program recognizes a cadet each month that exhibits participation, achievement, and service to their community and country. Robert lives in Emporium and is an 8th grade student at Cameron County Jr/Sr High School. He is a member of the Squadrons Middle School Cyber Patriot Team and in his spare time enjoys hanging out with friends, building with legos and playing video games. In the month of November, he received his first promotion to Cadet Airman which is also known as the Curry Achievement. Hoss’s Steak and Sea House has partnered with the squadron as the 2018 Cadet of the Month sponsor. Along with the Certificate of Recognition for Cadet of the Month, cadets also receive a free dinner, compliments of Hoss’s.