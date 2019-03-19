CAP Cadet of the Month

The Civil Air Patrol Elk County Squadron 507 would like to recognize C/SSgt Sean Radkowski as January’s Cadet of the Month. The Cadet of the Month program recognizes a cadet each month who exhibits participation, achievement and service to their community and country. Radkowski is a ninyh grade honor roll student at the St. Marys Area High School. Radkowski studied for and passed his CAP Wright Brothers Milestone test, which earned him the promotion to Cadet Staff Sergeant and he also received the Wright Brothers Award. Additionally, Radkowski is a member of the squadrons High School Cyber Patriot Team that participated in the AFA Cyber Patriot State round competition in January. He is also an Altar Server at the Sacred Heart Church, a percussionist in the Dutch music and band program, President of the Freshman Class, a member of the Dutch JV soccer team.

Hoss’s Steak and Sea House has partnered with the squadron as the 2019 Cadet of the Month sponsor. Along with the Cadet of the Month Certificate of Recognition, C/SSgt Radkowski will also receive a free dinner compliments of Hoss’s.