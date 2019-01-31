CAP December Cadet of the Month

The Civil Air Patrol Elk County Composite Squadron 507 would like to recognize C/A1C Richard Guy Elliott III as December 2018’s Cadet of the Month. The Cadet of the Month program recognizes a cadet each month that exhibits participation, achievement, and service to their community and country. Guy is a Brockport resident and a 6th grade honor roll student at Ridgway Middle School where he received the Student of the month award in December. Additionally, in December, Guy auditioned for and received the part of Peter, in the Ridgway Middle School production of “Narnia”. Guy prepared for and passed his CAP drill tests and Aerospace tests in the month of December, completing the requirements to earn his promotion to Cadet Airman First Class. Guy participated in various other CAP activities including Cyber Patriot Team Competition and Wreaths Across America. In addition to his school work and CAP participation, he is a Red Belt in Tang Soo Do, a percussionist in the Ridgway Middle School Band and is active in the Allegheny Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society. Hoss’s Steak and Sea House has partnered with the squadron as the 2018 Cadet of the Month sponsor. Along with the Certificate of Recognition for Cadet of the Month, cadets also receive a free dinner compliments of Hoss’s