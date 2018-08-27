CAP flight orientation held

During Saturday’s American Spirit Aviation Festival, Civil Air Patrol pilot Maj. James Forr flew in from Butler to give four cadets from St. Marys Composite Squadron 507 their first orientation flight.

C/SrA Alexander Smith, C/SrA Sean Radkowski, C/Amn Brian Blake and Cadet Guy Elliot III were first brought into the airport’s conference room to receive a debriefing.

After being told what to expect and what would be expected of them, they were escorted out to the tarmac where Maj. Forr instructed the cadets on how to do a preflight inspection of the plane. The first step was taken before they even came close to the craft, as the major told them to make sure the plane was not sitting in any odd way, such as leaning to the either side.

The rest of the inspection included checking air sensor ports important to determine altitude and air speed, tires along with their bolts and valves, wing flaps, access doors, engine cowling and even making sure all the rivets on the skin of the air craft were in place.

Then, two at a time, with one sitting in the back to observe and the other alongside the pilot, they were taken into the air where, at a safe altitude, they were allowed to take the controls to experience the in-flight handling of the plane.

The U.S. Air Force provides the first five orientation flights, which last approximately one hour. Following the orientation, the CAP unit performs training as the cadets advance through the ranks.