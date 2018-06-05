CAP hosts STEM fair 2018

The St. Marys Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron 507 sponsored its annual science, technology, engineering and mathematics fair at the St. Marys Municipal Airport Saturday.

It was a free event which included food and drink for those that attended.

There were a lot of support groups in attendance, providing demonstrations of their equipment and some hands-on projects, such as several flight simulators allowing kids and adults the opportunity to experience what it takes to keep a craft in the air — or not.

The St. Marys fire department brought out its aerial ladder truck, a vehicle containing its own electric generator; 2,000 gallon per minute water pump; a wide assortment of extension ladders; lighting systems and entry equipment.

Driver Floyd Beck explained that newer building construction has made it necessary for fire departments to evolve in their techniques. A fire in a wood construction will burn its own ventilation holes, but with steel roofs becoming more popular, firemen have to use metal cutting saws to open vents, otherwise the interiors of buildings become ovens and steam rooms.

Fire ground Lt. 11 Jacob Pontious escorted individuals around the truck showing and explaining some of the equipment they carry, including a specialized bullet chain chainsaw used to cut metal roofs.

The truck does have limits, such as weight. Pontious explained in some situations a lighter aerial, such as Ridgway’s, is more secure on hillside terrain, but there is no one vehicle capable of handling all situations a fire company may be faced with and each has its advantages.

Lt. 14 Mason Notarianni manned the turntable while fireman Jacob Lenze accompanied guests into the air at the end of the ladder which, with combined truck height, can reach 100 feet. Attachments to the aerial ladder enable the firemen to carry injured persons in stokes baskets to the ground and a drop ladder can be used to get on the far side of walls or other obstacles where they would have to go up the aerial ladder and climb back down the extension ladder.

Beck said the truck’s solid steel, 82,000 pound construction and ‘H’ style outriggers enable the ladder to extend straight out without loss of balance while lifting 500 pounds with a loaded fire hose or 1,000 pounds without water flow. With two men on the platform the aerial hose can pump 1,100 gallons per minute and up to 1,500 gallons per minute with a lighter load.

While the lift of aerial ladder truck was a big attraction to many, Life and Independence For Today had its own booth at the fair explaining, demonstrating and allowing hands-on trials of some of today’s technology aimed at assisting people faced with disabilities. Executive Director Robert A. Mecca demonstrated a couple, including games and schedule reminders operated by big push buttons and a tool much like a computer mouse that the user just needed to drag over typed text and listen as it read what was written.

LIFT is both an advocate for people with disabilities and a link to services provided for them and their caregivers. They are there to help those with disabilities become more independent, aid caregivers, and provide training and information on assisted living technology.

LIFT runs a program called Project Lifesaver which started in 1999 — officiated by the sheriff’s department and assisted by fire departments and organizations such as Elkland Search and Rescue — it was created to help caregivers of the elderly, people with Alzheimer’s, dementia or any brain disorder that may lead them to wander off unexpectedly and get lost.

As explained on the LIFT website, www.liftcil.org, the typical search for any of these individuals takes almost nine hours at an average cost of $1,500 per hour. After 24 hours, the chance of finding them alive is only 50 percent. Using the technology in Project Lifesaver the average search is 30 minutes and, to date, searchers have had a 100 percent success rate with over 3,300 rescues.

Project Lifesaver National Trainer Timothy Caldwell provided training last October to personnel from the Elk County Sheriff’s Department, Elkland Search and Rescue and the LIFT organization. These people will be certified Project Lifesaver Search Specialists and also serve as trainers to train other personnel in their organizations.

Anyone wanting to schedule a presentation or have a demonstration of Project Lifesaver is asked to call Hope Weichman or Sheila Mazzaferro at 781-3050. More information is available from them and on the LIFT website.