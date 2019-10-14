CAPSEA’s newest service provides trauma therapy

In an effort to assist those who have experienced trauma in their lives, Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse, Inc (CAPSEA) has implemented Traumatic Incident Reduction (TIR) therapy services.

TIR entails a brief, simple, one-on-one method for permanently removing the negative impacts of past traumatic events.

“CAPSEA, Inc. now offers Traumatic Incident Reduction which is very helpful for victims of domestic violence and anyone who is traumatized,” said CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant.

According to Weyant, CAPSEA is the first victim service program in Pennsylvania and the first in the United States to now offer all five series of TIR techniques free of charge to anyone in need.

TIR may assist those looking to resolve past traumas, discharge life stress issues, and expand their current abilities and satisfaction in life. Although TIR is precisely structured, it takes place within a person-centered context.