CAPSEA’s Polar Sweet Express set for Saturday

An array of vendors will be on hand for the ninth annual Polar Sweet Express, a key fundraiser for the Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, and Emotional Abuse.

Once again, this year's event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the one-stop shopping experience for Valentine's Day, visitors may peruse the wide variety of nearly 40 vendors offering unique gifts, take chances on the large basket raffle, sample adult beverages from Straub Brewery and wine tastings by The Winery at Wilcox and Copper Fox Wines and moonshine from Chicken Hill Distillery.

Lunch will be available for purchase prepared by the Johnsonburg Fire Department's Women's Auxiliary.

