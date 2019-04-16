Cartoon Drawing Club a new offering at library

The St. Marys Public Library has a new weekly program for those who enjoy drawing and would like to learn how to draw some of their favorite cartoon characters.

Cartoon Drawing Club with Joe Newton is being held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and the first session took place last week.

According to St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope, Newton had previously taught drawing lessons at another location and was looking for a new opportunity to aid others in developing their drawing skills.

