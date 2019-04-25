Carvers revving up for Rendezvous

Carvers and vendors began to arrive late Tuesday evening and all throughout Wednesday in preparation for the 20th annual Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous. At the new location on Gillis Avenue at the site of the Motion Control building, over 50 carvers and 70 vendors will set up shop from Thursday through Sunday. A new addition to the festival this year will be live music at the indoor stage where the vast majority of vendors will be located. There will be no auction this year, but every carver will have pieces on display to sell with the prices listed. The main parking lot is reserved for the carvers, who will be live carving throughout the event. While many in Ridgway are able to walk to the event, there will be four alternate parking locations and access to the festival by shuttle bus for everyone driving in from out of town. With the Ridgway Elkers proving directions the parking lots at Mountain Metal Products (MPP), the Old Ridgway Record Building, Country Squirrel, and St. Leo's will all have parking available and will be served by continuously rotating shuttle buses. The Rendezvous begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 4 p.m. Be sure to turn out for this annual Ridgway tradition.