Casali's Grille expands offerings with local products

According to Casali's owners, Eric Wonderling and his wife, Julie, who also serve as the general managers of the reimagined sports/bar/grille/bistro, their goal is to create “a destination in St. Marys that celebrates and pays tribute to the generations of hard-working men and women who built the community.”

“It’s all about the experience,” Eric said. “We want to make it an experience that people won’t forget. We have the food, which is very good. We have the beer, over 30 on tap. We have local wines from Foxwood to Bear Creek and local spirits from Chicken Hill. Our Chocolate Moonshine products, from the unique truffle bars to the amazing fudge bar can't be experienced anywhere but here. Our other locally sourced products from maple syrup to laser cut decorations to beeswax candles and lip balm make this a shopping destination as well as an eatery."

