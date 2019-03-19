Casting of lots held in Ridgway for ballot position

The casting of lots was held yesterday in Ridgway beginning at 11 a.m. for ballot position in the upcoming May Primary Election.

After the last day for filing nomination petitions, the Secretary of the Commonwealth must set a date for the casting of lots for the purpose of determining the position of names on the primary ballots.

The casting of lots for all public offices is traditionally conducted for Elk County at the Courthouse Annex. Each candidate for public office is given the opportunity to draw a number to determine his or her position on the primary ballot. The candidate who draws the lower number receives the higher position on the primary ballot.

