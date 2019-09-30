Catalone enlists in National Guard, hoping to pursue medical career
Monday, September 30, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Giovanni Catalone, a senior at St. Marys Area High School, recently enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard.
On Aug. 21, Catalone participated in a swearing-in ceremony at the Buffalo Military Entrance Processing Station in Niagara Falls, New York.
“I chose this branch so I could experience the challenge of the military, but still attend college full-time,” Catalone said.
