Catering business expands into sit-down eatery

Photo by Amy Cherry - Ben Samick, owner of the newly opened Samick’s Garage, cuts the ribbon during a recent grand opening celebration at the new dine-in area in St. Marys.
Sunday, September 22, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

St. Marys welcomed its newest eatery on Friday as Samick’s Garage celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. 
Owner Ben Samick chose to open a dine-in area and eatery inside the location of his current business, Just Ben Catering, located on Forestview Road situated directly off of Airport Road. 
“The menu is German inspired, with a twist, to honor my German heritage,” Samick said. 

