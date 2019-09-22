Catering business expands into sit-down eatery
Sunday, September 22, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Marys welcomed its newest eatery on Friday as Samick’s Garage celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Owner Ben Samick chose to open a dine-in area and eatery inside the location of his current business, Just Ben Catering, located on Forestview Road situated directly off of Airport Road.
“The menu is German inspired, with a twist, to honor my German heritage,” Samick said.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts