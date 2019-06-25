Catholic Charities receives Palumbo grant

Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services recently received a $5,000 grant from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.

The non-profit agency provides a variety of services to the St. Marys community and surrounding areas. Services are provided to people of all faiths and backgrounds.

The organization’s Pregnancy and Parenting Support Program is open to birth parents, both moms and dads, living in the state of Pennsylvania who are currently pregnant or have a child under one year of age. There are no income guidelines.