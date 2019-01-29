Catholic Schools Week theme promotes more than academics

Each year, Catholic Schools Week is given a specific theme, and this year’s works to promote the idea that the focus at Catholic schools needs to be on more than academics. The theme – Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed. – is a national one, but it is especially relevant locally in the Elk County Catholic School System, according to Sam MacDonald, school system president.

“It’s a good motto, and it’s trying to get at, I think, while we do have good SAT scores and there’s all these AP courses, that’s not all that a school is about, and in particular a Catholic school,” MacDonald said.

He noted that many of the events taking place locally throughout the week are service-oriented.

