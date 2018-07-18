Cause of fatal fire under investigation in Brockport

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating a structure fire at a single-family dwelling. The fire occurred on Tuesday, July 16, at approximately 10:57 p.m. at located at 36 Howard Road in Brockport. According to police, the origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Three residents of the home were reported to be inside the structure when it caught fire. Donna Truesdale, 70, and Elizabeth Hetrick, 95, were able to escape the structure and sustained no injuries as a result of the fire. Terri Gustafson, 50, was found deceased on the second floor of the structure, police said.

Frank Quattrone a member of Ridgway Fire Department, stated that fire departments from Horton, Ridgway, Brockway, Fox, Sandy, DuBois City, Jay and Penfield assisted in response to the fire.

Further information will be released as State Police see fit during the investigation.