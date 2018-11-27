CD of A conducting annual Christmas Card Fund

A local organization aims to brighten the lives of nursing home residents as part of an annual fundraiser they conduct during the holiday season.

The focus of the Elk Haven Christmas Card Fund, sponsored by the St. Marys Chapter of the Catholic Daughters of America, is for individuals to send a Christmas greeting to friends and relatives through a CD of A newspaper ad in The Daily Press. For each greeting purchased a minimum $5 donation is made to Elk Haven.

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 7 and may be mailed to: Elk Haven Christmas Card Fund, P.O. Box 853, St. Marys, Pa. 15857.

The program has been around since 1972 during which time it has grown from 142 names listed in the newspaper ad to 489 names as of last year.

Donations received from the endeavor as used to toward resident activities at Elk Haven.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.