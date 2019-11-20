CDA conducting Christmas Card Fund drive for Elk Haven

A local organization aims to brighten the lives of nursing home residents as part of an annual fundraiser they conduct during the holiday season.

The focus of the Elk Haven Christmas Card Fund, sponsored by the St. Marys Chapter of the Catholic Daughters of America, is for individuals to send a Christmas greeting to friends and relatives through a CDA newspaper ad in The Daily Press. For each greeting purchased a minimum $5 donation is made to Elk Haven.

Donations are being accepted until December 5 and may be mailed to: Elk Haven Christmas Card Fund, P.O. Box 853, St. Marys, Pa. 15857.