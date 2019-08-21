CDBG projects proposed for potential funding

Several Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) projects were approved for potential funding as part of the city’s 2019 CDBG grant application.

The city completed two public meetings for soliciting of 2019 CDBG application projects. As a result of those meetings the following projects were proposed: $53,730 for administration; $73,430 for spot blight projects; $125,000 for Dickinson Center; and $46,344 for sewer lateral replacement programs.