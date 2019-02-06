CEC donates computers to local nonprofits

The Community Education Center of Elk & Cameron Counties recently donated six computers to the Civil Air Patrol Squadron 507. The Squadron has plans to install the computers in the Armory building; the cadets will use the computers to further their educational goals through the Cyber Patriot Program and several other technology-based learning opportunities.

The CEC recently upgraded its computer lab and has approximately 20 computers available for donation to local nonprofits.

The computers are Dell desktops with Windows 7 and Open Office installed. Monitors, keyboards and mice are included. To request a computer, please contact the CEC at 781-3437. For more information about the Civil Air Patrol program, contact Solomon Reffo at 594-0485 or online at www.gocivilairpatrol.com.