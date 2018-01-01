Celebrating a District 10 title

Members of the St. Marys Junior League all-star softball team are shown taking a celebratory lap around Benzinger Park on Thursday evening after defeating DuBois 4-3 to claim the District 10 title. This year’s team is made up of Morgan Wolf, Olivia Eckels, Kendall Young, Tessa Fledderman, Caitlyn Vollmer, Joey Forster, Ava Buzard, Janelle Krug, Lindsey Reiter, Lauren Mosier and Emma Sorg. The manager is Bob Young and the coaches are Jim Wolf and Nick Krug.