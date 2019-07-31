Census education efforts underway at county level

Efforts are underway to educate the public about the upcoming Census Day on April 1, 2020.

Information obtain through the Census, which residents are constitutionally mandated to complete, is used for several purposes such as apportion of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, to conduct redistricting at the federal, state, and local levels, to distribute over $675 billion federal dollars to state and local governments, to provide statistical support for grant applications, and to help communities plan for future needs.

“It’s easy, it’s safe and it’s important,” said Heather Conrad, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau. “It takes about 10 minutes to completes and is only about 10-11 questions”