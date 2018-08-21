Centre County woman recognized for winning patch contest

One of the biggest collector’s items each year at the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Elk Expo is the official Expo patch.

The look of each year’s patch is determined through a public contest, where individuals are asked to submit photos of elk that were taken in the state. The submissions are then narrowed down by a committee and then the public votes for the winner.

Each year, on the Saturday afternoon of Elk Expo weekend, the winner is acknowledged during the Elk Expo and presented with a copy of their photo and the patch that was based on it.

This year’s winner was Tina Blackwell from Blanchard, which is located in Centre County.

Blackwell explained that she took the photo last fall and it was one of her favorites. She had entered the Elk Expo Patch Contest years ago and decided it was time to enter again.

“I had that picture with the nice fall foliage in the back, and I thought it was a nice one to enter,” Blackwell said.

Taking photos of elk is one of Blackwell’s hobbies, and she noted that the photo of the bull was taken in Clearfield County.

“This herd is from Karthaus and I’ve been watching them for almost 10 years,” Blackwell said. “I’m familiar with the whole herd and I watch them from year to year.”

Blackwell joked that elk photography is an “expensive hobby.” While she does not profit from her work, it is something she enjoys and does frequently. Her camera equipment of choice is Nikon, and she has several camera bodies as well as a number of different lenses.

As for whether she plans to enter the patch contest again in the future, Blackwell said that will depend on what sort of photos she has that would look good as a patch.

She added that she was pleased with how the 2018 patch turned out.

“I was very happy with it,” Blackwell said.