CFD maintains top insurance rating

The Crystal Fire Department continues to maintain a top ISO rating which translates to lower homeowner insurance rates for St. Marys residents.

Crystal Fire Department Fire Chief Bill Kraus explained the details of the rating process during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.

The Insurance Service Office (ISO) Public Protection Classification (PPC) program analyzes the quality of fire protection for thousands of communities nationwide.

Virtually all U.S. insurers of homes and business properties use PPC in calculating premiums. Insurers use PPC in many ways such as to determine how much to charge for coverage.

In 2013, the CFD improved from a 3/9 rating and to a 3/8B rating. Under a new classification system the 3/8B rating now translates into a 3/3Y.

“This is a very good rating for this area,” Kraus said.

Basically, the lower the ISO rating, the better the insurance rate.

