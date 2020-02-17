CFD responds to nearly 300 calls last year

Over the past year the Crystal Fire Department saw an increase in incidents from the previous year as reported by CFD Fire Chief Bill Kraus during Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

In 2019 the department responded to 279 incidents, an increase of nine incidents from 2018.

Fire loss for 2019 consisted of two passenger cars, one pickup truck, and one piece of industrial equipment.

Total fire loss last year was $1,423,125 including $31,000 loss on motor vehicles and $140,000 for the industrial equipment. This was an increase of $1,038,634 from the previous year.