CFD sees a decrease in incidents

In 2018, the Crystal Fire Department saw a decrease in the number of incidents in which they responded to compared to the previous year.

The 270 incidents, a decrease of 16, ranged from fires to good intent calls.

“It was another good year for St. Marys as far as fire loss,” said Crystal Fire Department Chief Bill Kraus.

Kraus presented the department’s annual report during Monday’s St. Marys City Council meeting.

Fire loss for 2018 consisted of one passenger car and one piece of industrial equipment.

Kraus said there were only five structure fires, two of which were garages, which were total losses.

Total fire loss last year was $384,491 an increase of $259,791 from the previous year. Total building and content savings was $16,012,334. This includes $300,000 savings from the industrial equipment.

Building and content loss totaled $180,991, motor vehicle loss was $3,500 and industrial equipment was $200,000.

Kraus noted the May 2 brush fire on the grounds of Penn Highlands Elk along Johnsonburg Road.

“This was one of our biggest events,” Kraus said. “Everyone in the community came together. We pulled together and got the job done. It could have been a major catastrophe.”

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.