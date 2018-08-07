Chamber of Commerce gets a new look

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce building is getting a makeover, thanks to a facade program funding grant.

Perhaps the most noticeable difference is the new paint colors and trim accents. Khaki green is the main color of the building along with black accents and trim work painted in cream.

“The Chamber should convey prosperity in our area and represent our town, especially since it’s usually the first stopping point for many visitors to our area,” said Ann Pistner-Gabler, chamber managing director.

Work began on the project July 20, with a majority of it being done on weekends. Penn Painting of St. Marys continues to work on the project.

Additional work being completed on the building includes installing additional trim, installing stucco above the peak and the window, painting of the curb, repairing gutters in the rear of the building, and demolition of the cement pad next to the building and replacement with landscaping. The last will allow for three diagonal parking spaces.

A cement abatement in front of the Chamber sign has also been removed.

The cost of the project is $8,750, with the Chamber receiving $4,375 as part of the Keystone Communities Facade Program offered through the city’s Redevelopment Authority.

The Chamber contributed an additional $1,000 to the project from proceeds from its Bag Bash fundraiser.

The Chamber board of directors approved filing for the grant application two months ago. The project was bid out to local vendors.

“It was a very easy process,” Pistner-Gabler said. “My compliments to Tina Gradizzi and the RDA.”

Pistner-Gabler worked with Chamber president, Andrew Mohney on the project. She created a painting design using her graphic design background and the paint colors with the assistance of a computer program.

Renovations on the building are expected to be completed this month.