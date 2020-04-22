Chamber contemplating hosting fireworks display

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is among the many entities across the country contemplating plans for upcoming events, specifically this year’s annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration.

The Chamber is seeking the opinion of local residents as to whether the fireworks display should take place this year due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Residents may offer their input via a survey link posted on the Chamber’s website at or stmaryschamber.org/site/2020-fireworks-display-survey/ as well as on their Facebook page. The link also provides an option to donate to the event as well.

“Ultimately fundraising is going to be the challenge, however that’s the reality of this project every year,” said Andrew Mohney, SMACC board of directors president.

This year’s fundraising goal is $15,500. If that amount is not raised, the Chamber has two alternatives one of which is to reduce the size of the show or cancel the show and put the money toward next year’s show.

A decision on the matter needs to be made by mid-June in order to notify Starfire Corporation, the fireworks vendor which the Chamber has been utilizing for several years.