Chamber releases new St. Marys guide and directory

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce has published a new Local Guide and Business Directory

This is the first year the Chamber has taken on the project as a solo effort. In the past an outside agency has compiled the directory.

All work was completed in-house. Managing Director Ann Pistner Gabler oversaw the project as she compiled the book, sold and created the advertisements, and snapped several photos used in the directory.

Gabler also designed a majority of the advertisements utilizing her background in graphic design.

Charlene Fledderman, Chamber office manager, compiled the various statistics relating to the city, surrounding area and the state by gathering data from numerous official government websites.

“We wanted to keep business in St. Marys. Previously the publisher was from out of the area,” Gabler said.

Printing Plus in St. Marys printed the full-color, glossy, magazine-style directories. Gracing the cover is the Rotary clock on the boulevard.

The directories are available free of charge at the Chamber office on South St. Marys Street and in area hotels. Chamber members will also be provided with copies.

The entire process took about six months. The Chamber plans to publish a new directory every 18-24 months.

The directory of Chamber members has them listed both alphabetically as well as a categorical directory divided into areas of service.

Gabler noted also new this year is a full listing of all St. Marys businesses.

New in this directory are more St. Marys photos than in past directories, including those featuring local clubs, points of interest, houses of worship, and parks. In addition to a variety of historic photos, are several then and now photos.

Also included is information about the city, local schools, Elk County and the surrounding area, and a listing of state parks.