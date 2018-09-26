Chamber representatives working to promote area

Board members and staff of the St. Marys and Ridgway-Elk County chambers of commerce met Tuesday evening as part of a joint effort in working together to promote the area and local businesses.

The group has been hosting meetings at various locations throughout the county for the past several months.

One of the meeting’s topics entailed embarking on a geofencing project. Geofencing allows administrators to create a virtual geographic boundary which enables software to send an alert to mobile devices when entering or exiting the specific boundary.

The alerts could include notifying visitors of various events, such as festivals, concerts, and more, as well as promoting businesses and any specials or discounts they are offering.

The location-based service is capable of sending targeted notifications to potential customers. Businesses can change the content of their notifications at any time.

“It will make it look like there is always something going on in the county,” said Michelle Bogacki, secretary of the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce.

The group also discussed how to increase and maintain chamber members. Currently, the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce has a membership of 350 businesses, while the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber has 176 members.

