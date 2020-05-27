Chamber seeking funding for fireworks by mid-June

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is in the midst of fundraising for the 2020 Independence Day Fireworks Celebration set to take place July 3.

In a recent survey conducted by the Chamber, local residents overwhelmingly voiced their support for the Chamber to pursue raising funds for the event.

To date $1,033 has been raised toward the goal of $15,500 to fund the show. In order to host the fireworks display funding needs to be collected by mid-June. If the necessary funds are not raised by that time the event will not take place and all donations will be used to fund the 2021 fireworks display.

St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors President Andrew Mohney said the Chamber typically kicks in $2,000 plus for any shortfall in fundraising from proceeds from other Chamber events, however this year that is not an option as many of the Chamber’s events were cancelled due to COVID-19.