Chamber women’s social set for April 12

Prizes of jewelry and wine are in store for ladies attending the annual Elk County Women’s Social, hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s event is a Po-Ke-No Night taking place April 12 at The Edgewood Hall, located along the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys. Po-Ke-No is a combination of poker and Keno and results in a game of closely resembling bingo. It is played with a deck of cards.

Tickets will be sold until the day of the event and include Po-Ke-No games, dinner, and limited beverages. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own adult beverage. Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber office or online via PayPal including an addition $2 for handling.

