Chamber working on new phone directory 

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is working on producing a new area directory in an effort to make it easier to find contact information for area residents, businesses, organizations, and more.

The new St. Marys Area Phone Book is modeled after a previous directory from 30 years ago, the St. Marys Sesquicentennial Directory.

Chamber Managing Director Ann Pistner Gabler explained the old directory is still being utilized by area residents, emphasizing the usefulness of the book despite it being published in 1992.

“We want to produce a convenient easy to read easy to navigate book,” Gabler said.

The new directory will include listings from St. Marys, Kersey, Ridgway, and Johnsonburg. It will be separated into two sections – an alphabetical listing of entries along with a listing of roads by alphabet.

The Chamber plans to publish a survey about what information should be listed in a resident or businesses entry such as their landline number, address, a cell phone, or any combination.

