Change in fireworks location draws mixed reviews

This year, the St. Marys Community Fireworks Celebration found a new home at the St. Marys Area High School/Middle School complex. The change deviated from a longstanding tradition that saw the event held at the former St. Marys Country Club/Leaning Pines Public Golf Course for a number of years, with the exception of one when it was moved to the St. Marys Airport.

While rain impacted parts of the area earlier in the day on Wednesday, it was dry for the fireworks display later that evening. In addition to filling the parking lots at St. Marys Area High School and Middle School, individuals parked at other nearby locations as well to catch the show.

The decision to change the location of the fireworks this year drew mixed reviews, with many of those who attended the festivities at St. Marys Area High School expressing positive reviews, but residents who live closer to the golf course complaining that the change meant they could no longer hold gatherings to watch the show.

Following the conclusion of Wednesday night’s fireworks display, The Daily Press asked our Facebook followers to share their thoughts about this year’s fireworks show.

Among those who approved of the change was Stephanie Redmond.

“I loved the change,” commented Redmond. “(It was) much needed. Most people resist it because it causes them to think differently and get out of their comfort zone. (There was) so much more parking. (I) loved all of the community and school involvement with food/games. I see it being even bigger and better next year. Bravo to everyone who helps to organize this.”

Jamie Wolff Gillen also offered a favorable review of the move, noting that she parked offsite, walked to the school to check out all of the activities, and then watched the fireworks from the home of a friend who lived nearby.